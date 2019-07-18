Sarah Hyland, Star of ‘Modern Family’, Reveals Massive Engagement Ring From Various Angles

Sarah Hyland is in love, and she wants the entire world to know it. The Modern Family star showed off her newly-acquired diamond ring from fiancé Wells Adams from all angles via FaceTime and Instagram. As soon as Adams, 35, asked Hyland, 28, to marry him, the couple showed off the mega-carat oval engagement ring to their friends.

Hyland looked over the moon as she spoke to her Modern Family co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson, flashing a close-up of her massive stone designed by Lorraine Schwartz and set on a classic platinum band.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In another photo captured from Adams’ Instagram, Hyland and Adams showed more friends the beautiful bling that the former Bachelorette contestant picked out for Hyland.

In a photo collage Adams shared, Hyland poses for a solo shot with her ring on the beach; in the lower photo, the couple poses together with Hyland proudly flashing the sparkler.

Both Adams and Hyland took to Instagram to announce the engagement news on Tuesday. “That can’t eat, can’t sleep, reach for the stars, over the fence, world series kind of stuff,” she captioned a series of photos.

In his own post, Adams quoted song lyrics from a Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors song, writing, “I’ll be Johnny, you be June. But forever.” The romantic song also accompanied a slideshow video that he shared on Twitter after popping the question.

“When we get married will I automatically acquire your talent for making everyone cry with a homemade video?” Hyland wrote. “I love you to Pluto and back FIANCÉ!!!!”

Plenty of the stars’ famous friends have congratulated the couple. Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul wrote, “So happy for you!!! Congratulations you two. Married life is the best.”

Debra Messing, who appeared in the TV musical of Dirty Dancing with Hyland, wrote, “You’re going to make GORGEOUS babies!! I’m so happy for you sweetness.”

“Ahhhhhh congratulations!!!! So excited for you xxx,” Lily Collins wrote.

Lucy Hale gushed, “Congrats you two!”

Hyland’s Modern Family on-screen mom, Julie Bowen, wrote, “I’m dying…huzzah!!! Couldn’t be happier if you were my own flesh and blood!”

The couple got together in the fall of 2017 after flirting back and forth a bit on Twitter in 2016. The actress had been vocal about her crush on the Adams since his time vying for JoJo Fletcher’s heart on season 12 of The Bachelorette in 2016.

For Halloween in 2017, the two surprised fans by dressing up in a Stranger Things couples costume, and then they spent time together in his home base of Nashville and hers in Los Angeles. Over the holidays, they bought their first Christmas tree together.

The couple moved in together in Los Angeles in August 2018, and have spent the past year traveling together and sharing fun photos on social media.