Sandra Bullock Did Not Marry Boyfriend, Despite Tabloid Reports

Sandra Bullock and her boyfriend, Bryan Randall, are not married, despite what one tabloid claimed on the cover of its latest issue.

Life & Style recently claimed the Oscar winner and the photographer tied the knot in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. However, Gossip Cop confirmed the wedding did not happen.

A “source” told Life & Style that the couple had a “super-casual ceremony in her cabin’s backyard” with only “a few close friends, their families” and their children in attendance.

The so-called insider then listed the details of the fake wedding, claiming the reception cost $18,000 and they hired Bullock’s sister to make the wedding cake. Notably, the source did not say what venue the wedding was at, which is a curious detail to leave out.

Bullock’s spokesperson told Gossip Cop the report was not true at all, and she has still not married.

Life & Style has a history of publishing reports about Bullock and Randall’s relationship, and they are usually debunked by Gossip Cop. As recently as February, the magazine claimed Bullock and Randall married at her Los Angeles home, and made no mention of its previous incorrect report in the report about a wedding in Wyoming. Back in December 2017, Life & Style incorrectly claimed a wedding happened in Europe.

The tabloid also claimed Bullock was excepting her first baby with Randall in November. Gossip Cop debunked that rumor, too.

Bullock was previously married to reality star Jesse James from 2005 to 2010. She adopted son Louis Bardo Bullock, 9, in 2010, and daughter Laila Bullock, 7, in 2015.

The Bird Box actress recently opened up to KTLA about how that film changed how she viewed herself as a mother.

“I now realize what it feels like to be afraid every single day because I love my kids to the point where I’m a little neurotic, in what’s happening out in the world, and am I a good mother?” Bullock explained, reports E! News. “When you leave the house and they go to school, I check my phone constantly, did the school call, is something, are you gonna get hurt, if they’re leaving with somebody else, I panic. I have to learn how to relax within a world that spins that kind of worry and remind myself and my children that it is also a hopeful place.”

Bullock said Randall, who has a daughter from a previous marriage, has an “understanding of fearlessness” about parenting she doesn’t.

“I’m afraid and I want to make sure that I do everything in my power to protect these two beautiful children that I’ve been blessed to raise,” she said.

Bullock was last seen in Netflix’s record-breaking Bird Box and Ocean’s Eight.

Photo credit: Jackson Lee/GC Images/Getty Images