Ryan Reynolds Shares How Blake Lively Helped Him Overcome His Anxiety

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are one of the cutest celebrity couples out there, but their relationship is much more than good looks and talent. In a new interview with Variety, Reynolds revealed just how much his wife helped him deal with his anxiety while working on his hit film, Deadpool, sharing that she helped keep him sane.

Reynolds shared that he suffered from anxiety as a child, and those feelings returned when working on Deadpool.

“I have three older brothers,” he explained. “Our father was tough. He wasn’t easy on anyone. And he wasn’t easy on himself. I think the anxiety might have started there, trying to find ways to control others by trying to control myself. At the time, I never recognized that. I was just a twitchy kid.”

Reynolds struggled for years to get the character of Deadpool to the big screen, and once he got the greenlight, he felt pressured under the weight of fans’ expectations.

“By the time we were in post, we’d been to Comic-Con, and people went crazy for it,” he said. “The expectations were eating me alive.”

Luckily, Lively, who was filming The Shallows at the time, was there to offer her support.

“Blake helped me through that,” Reynolds said. “I’m lucky to have her around just to keep me sane.”

As far as Deadpool’s future, Reynolds is game for the long run.

“I would love to play Deadpool for as long as they would let me play Deadpool,” he says. “We have outlines and stories for a number of different films.”

