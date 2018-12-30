'Roseanne' Star Michael Fishman Reveals Reason He’s Separating From Wife

The Conners star Michael Fishman is opening up about his separation from his wife of nearly two decades, Jennifer, and why they are not filing for divorce just yet.

Michael and Jennifer Fishman have enjoyed 19 years of marriage and learned a lot about working together along the way. Even their separation seems to be amicable, judging by Fishman's statements on the topic.

Fishman told TMZ on Saturday that he and Briner were separating slowly to make sure that they did not lose any benefits too suddenly — specifically health insurance.

"Among the reasons for not getting a regular divorce is the shared desire to keep Jenny [Briner] covered by my health insurance, and allow to slowly unfold our 20 years together in a way mutually beneficial for our family, particularly on behalf of our children," the actor said.

The Roseanne actor first posted a public statement on Twitter, revealing the separation and explaining their situation to fans.

"Nineteen years ago, as young kids, Jennifer and I entered marriage with little more than love," he explained. "All marriages are complex, with tremendous growth and change over the course of a twenty-year relationship. Goals shift, life challenges us, and our twenty years together have been a resounding success. We are raising two wonderful children who continue to be the focus of our decision making, they remain our top priority."

"Over the course of the last two years," the actor went on, "beginning in June of 2017, we came to realize our individual goals and paths had shifted. After much thought and careful consideration we made the mutual decision then to amicably separate. Due to the age of our children we have been able to have open dialogue, sharing the process honestly as we remain the closest of friends."

Fishman went on to explain how he and Jennifer, whose maiden name is Briner, "always put our children first, working together" through the arduous process of separating two intertwined lives.

"We completed our marriage with compassion, kindness and respect," he continued. "Opting to postpone filing until after the holidays and the completion of our son's first semester at college. Through love and communication, we are transitioning our family, unravelling the complex responsibilities forged over nineteen years."

"Collectively we are focused on privately making the transition as seamless and undisruptive for our family," Fishman concluded.

Fishman has played DJ Conner since he was a child. He starred in the Roseanne reboot earlier this year and continues to star in The Conners.