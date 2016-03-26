Rory Feek Shares His ‘Bundle of Joey’

...my little bundle of Joey A photo posted by Joey+Rory (@roryandjoey) on Mar 26, 2016 at 11:43am PDT

Finding moments to smile and be grateful aren't easy when you're grieving, but Rory Feek has never done anything the easy way.

The country star posed a photo to Instagram of his "little bundle" who keeps him smiling while missing his wife, Joey, who died last month after a quick battle with cancer.

The photo was simply captioned, "...my little bundle of Joey," and he's seen holding his smiling 2-year-old Indiana.

Rory recently shared that Indiana has started pre-school and she's loving the new challenges at school.