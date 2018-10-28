Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley Reunite to Celebrate Her Birthday Following Black Eye Allegations

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley were back together again on Saturday, in spite of his recent post implying that she had hit him again.

The co-parents and on-again off-again couple got together for Harley’s birthday this weekend. Magro’s Instagram Story showed them together in Florida, hanging around a luxury house, driving a BMW and hanging out on a boat. The videos made no reference to Magro’s post on Wednesday, which showed him with a badly bruised face before seemingly blaming Harley for the injuries.

“Sorry for lying to my friends and family, sometimes u love people so much your (sic) willing to lie and the hurt the people that love u the most to Protect.”

Magro tagged a non-existent user, @JenXKidddddddddddd, at the bottom of the post, seemingly implicating Harley in his injuries. However, on Friday and Saturday, they were back together again as though nothing had changed. The 32-year-old posed in a bathing suit while Harley wore a bright pink fluorescent bikini. Magro’s face seemed to have healed completely, and he even managed to smile and look like he was having fun.

Ortiz-Magro even posted an illustration of DC Comics’ The Joker and Harley Quinn, comparing his relationship with Harley to the famously dysfunctional couple. Fans were amused by the comparison, which most did not think was complimentary.

Harley was also dismissive of Magro earlier in the week. On Friday, she wrote that she would “never speak to him again,” denying that she had given Magro his black eye. She posted a screen shot of her text conversation with Magro, where they discussed the black eye fall-out.

“I’ll fix it baby,” Magro apparently wrote to Harley. “U want me to post something say that I reacted out of anger and that it was a double sided incendet [sic] and we are working at making things better so we are never back in that situation again.”

“Lmfao. Nahhhh so it look like your [sic] so scared of me you had too,” Harley replied.

A recent episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation showed how worried Magro’s co-stars are about him. The episode was filmed around the time Harley was arrested for allegedly dragging Magro behind their car back in July.

“Last time we talked to Ron, he got run over by Jen in a car and he was in the hospital,” Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi said. “He didn’t come to Seaside. All of us are concerned about Ron, we don’t know what’s going on with him. But he’s our family, he’s our brother, and we just want to make sure he’s okay.”



Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.