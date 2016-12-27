Rob Kardashian Reportedly Breaks off His Engagement With Pregnant Fiancée Blac Chyna

(Photo: NY Mag)

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have been on the rocks for months, but now they’ve officially ended their relationship, TMZ reports.

The sudden decision may have been spurred by Rob’s sisters, who threw him a baby shower but didn’t invite his fiancé. Rob took to Twitter to express his outrage and gave out Kylie’s phone number in an act of retribution.

Didn’t invite the Mother of my child to a baby shower you all were trying to throw for me ‼️? You all must have lost your damn minds ,,,🙋🏿 — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) September 27, 2016

Kylie’s # +1 (818) 482-5859 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 I ain’t hacked either this is rob dog lol — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) September 27, 2016

While Rob and Blac Chyna briefly reunited for a dinner the night before their reality show premiered, it seems they broke it off shortly thereafter. Hopefully the fallout between the family members isn’t too bad, and hopefully Rob and Blac Chyna can restore their relationship. But one thing is for sure, Kylie is definitely going to have to change her phone number now.

This article was originally published on comicbook.com.