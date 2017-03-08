Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Will Not Film Season 2 of ‘Rob & Chyna’ Due to Split

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna officially called it quits last month.

This means the former couple will not film their second season of their E! reality show Rob & Chyna.

Videos by PopCulture.com

At least we will still get to keep up with Rob and his daughter Dream’s lives on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“We are continuing to shoot with all the family members, and are covering Rob and his relationship with Chyna,” an E! spokesperson said in a statement to Entertainment Tonight.

MORE: Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Split

A source told ET that Rob, 29, and Chyna, 28, will remain civil after their split for the sake of their 3-month-old daughter.

“They are doing the best they can to stay civil and to co-parent the best they can,” the source explains. “They have worked out an informal custody arrangement. They found out what works for them and they’re doing a good job at it.”

The source continues, “[Rob and Chyna] realize Dream will connect them for life, and it’s not worth it for them to fight and get dramatic about their breakup. They’re forever connected by that beautiful girl, so there can’t be any bad blood.”

Related:

Rob Kardashian Gets Emotional Over Dream Kardashian on Instagram

Kim Kardashian Shares First Photo With Niece Dream

Blac Chyna Reveals Major Weight Loss After Giving Birth to Dream Kardashian