Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend Camille Kostek Reacts to His Retirement

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend Camille Kostek reached to his retirement announcement with a sweet Instagram post on March 24.

Kostek, a model who will be featured in the upcoming Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue‘s 2019 edition, shared a gallery that mixed memorable clips with photos.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“You motivate me to be better, you show me that limits can be pushed and that challenges make you stronger,” Kostek, 27, wrote. “If you ask me, you’re the best to ever do it. There is nothing like the thrill of watching you play. I love you with all my heart, you allow me to take the term ‘proud girlfriend’ to a new level. For all the people that have come up to us to tell you they are your biggest fan, I quietly smile because I know I’m yours [smile emoji] and I will continue to root you on in all that you do.”

Two days later, Kostek was still thinking about her boyfriend’s retirement, posting a tribute video made by a Patriots fan.

“Cheers to The Gronk Spike, your one of a kind dance moves and your performance on the field that is unmatched,” Kostek wrote on March 26. “I already miss watching you play and losing my voice and dancing like a fool week after week. The Hall of Fame is calling your name.”

Gronkowski, 29, announced his decision to retire on Instagram. Although he is still a few months away from turning 30, Gronkowksi’s recent seasons have been injury-plagued and he had not played a full 16-game season since 2011.

“It all started at 20 years old on stage at the NFL draft when my dream came true, and now here I am about to turn 30 in a few months with a decision I feel is the biggest of my life so far. I will be retiring from the game of football today,” the beloved star wrote.

“I am so grateful for the opportunity that Mr. Kraft and Coach Belichick gave to me when drafting my silliness in 2010,” he continued. “My life experiences over the last 9 years have been amazing both on and off the field. The people I have meet, the relationships I have built, the championships I have been apart of, I just want to thank the whole New England Patriots organization for every opportunity I have been giving and learning the great values of life that I can apply to mine.”

Gronk retired as one of the best receiving tight ends to play the game, winning three Super Bowl championships and catching 79 touchdowns over 115 regular season games. His final catch turned out to be a pass from quarterback Tom Brady during Super Bowl LIII in February that set up the game-winning touchdown.

“What an honor and privledge (sic) to play with you these past nine years [Rob Gronkowski]!” Brady wrote on Instagram. “You accomplished so much and our team was almost unbeatable when you were on the field! Your fun-loving, inspiring, and positive energy made an impact on everybody you came into contact with! Not just that, but for as great as a player you are, you are a better teammate and person.”

Gronkowski and Kostek started dating in 2015, and she previously worked as a Patriots cheerleader. She was a co-winner of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue‘s Instagram model search, which landed her a spot in the 2019 issue.

Photo credit: Mark Davis/Getty Images