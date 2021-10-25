‘Riverdale’ Star KJ Apa Sparks Marriage Speculation After Posting New Video

KJ Apa may be a married man! Just a month after he welcomed his first child with Clara Berry in late September, fans of the Riverdale actor seem to believe he and Berry secretly tied the knot. The speculation was prompted after the actor shared a parenting update, not so coyly referring to Berry as his “wife.”

The post in question came over the weekend as Apa took to Instagram with a video boasting about his girlfriend’s milk production. As Apa sat down to enjoy his morning coffee, he humorously poured some of his baby’s bottle into his mug before taking a sip. He captioned the clip, “My wife is a milk machine and I love it,” with Berry responding, “Happy to feed my family.” While Apa’s actions in the video raised some eyebrows, many fans seemed to hone in on one word he used in the caption: “wife.” Within minutes of the video’s posting, the rumor mill was spinning, with many fans speculating that Apa and Berry may be newlyweds. On Twitter, one person wrote, “i just learned kj apa has a wife,” with somebody else commenting, “KJ APA AND CLARA BERRY ARE MARRIED.”

At this time, neither Apa nor Berry have confirmed or denied the marriage rumors. The couple has also not shared any engagement news, so it remains unclear if they have taken that big step in their relationship. The Riverdale star, 24, and Apa, 27, have been dating since at least February 2020. It was at that time that Apa showed off a picture of the two kissing with the caption “love at first sight” in French. Since then, they have only made sporadic posts with images together on social media.

In May 2021, the couple did take a major step in their relationship when they announced they were expecting their first child together. Little Sasha Vai Keneti Apa arrived on Sept. 23, with Berry sharing at the time that her son “is a perfect perfection. I am the luckiest to have now two men of my life, filling my heart with this cosmic gigantic vast love.”

Berry is a model. Apa, meanwhile, is best known for his portrayal of Archie Andrews on The CW’s Riverdale. The series, based on the characters of Archie Comics, recently concluded its fifth season and has already been picked up for Season 6, which will see actress Kiernan Shipka reprise her role as Sabrina Spellman from The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina for a crossover plot.