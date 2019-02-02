‘Property Brothers’ Star Drew Scott’s ‘Baby Selfie’ Sparks Pregnancy Speculation

Drew Scott’s latest Instagram is making fans think pregnancy rumors.

The Property Brothers star took to Instagram Friday to show off an adorable selfie of himself, wife Linda Phan and a friend’s baby.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Baby selfie,” he wrote in the caption of the adorable photo, which had fans going crazy with speculation that the newlyweds might be close to announcing they’re expecting their first child.

“Are you trying to tell us something?” one Instagram user commented on the post.

“Y’all are so baby hungry… whether you know it or not,” another user wrote.

“When will you have children of your own? You too will be awesome parents, seeing you two enjoy spending time with your nieces and nephews,” another fan added with the hashtag, “baby fever.”

Scott and Phan’s baby fever has been making headlines lately, as the HGTV personality recently commented on one of Joanna Gaines’ photos to talk about how the couple will be having kids soon.

“We’ll be having kids soon so I’ll hit you up for hand me downs,” Scott wrote in the photo’s comment section, along with two grinning emojis.

Scott and Phan married in Italy in May 2018 and have discussed their plans to have a family many times in recent interviews.

“We’re not in a mad rush, but we definitely want to have kids soon,” Scott told Us Weekly before the Italian ceremony. “We’re looking forward to having kids.”

The HGTV star joked to PEOPLE in October that he wants in between two to 15 kids.

“I have to talk to Linda about that,” Scott later added. “We look forward to having kids. No screaming rush. We have nieces and nephews that we get a lot of our playtime with, so for now we can get them hopped up on sugar and then pass them back to the parents.”

As for what they’d like to start with? Twins, of course in honor of Scott’s relationship with his twin brother Jonathan.

“[Linda] is the one that is pushing for [twins]. We both want to have kids, but we’ve talked about having two, three, four. I just think we see what happens, see where it goes, whether we have boys or girls,” Scott told Entertainment Tonight. “We get a lot of our baby itch with the fact that her two sisters have kids, so we get a lot of time with our nieces and nephews.”

Property Brothers airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV.