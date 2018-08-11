‘Property Brothers’ Twin Drew Scott Is All Smiles as ‘Honeymoon Dreams Come True’

Property Brothers star Drew Scott shared another photo from his honeymoon trip to Ecuador with wife Linda Phan on Friday, letting everyone know that his dreams are coming true.

Scott, 40, shared a photo of himself with Phan and a group of children as they help build a school on Coca, Ecuador.

“We had our hearts set on a different sort of honeymoon — being able to immerse ourselves in the culture of #Ecuador and make a positive impact on the lives of people who live in this beautiful country is making our honeymoon dreams come true,” Scott wrote.

Scott and Phan married in May, but had to delay their honeymoon so he and brother Jonathan Scott could film a new season of Property Brothers in Nashville. The newlyweds jetted off to Ecuador last week, sharing one more photo from their beautiful Italian wedding.

“Our life long adventure together starts here,” Scott wrote, adding the hashtag “#honeymoon.”

This week, Scott and Phan started sharing photos from their romantic adventures. Scott shared a photo of the couple cuddling on an outdoor couch, writing, “Enjoying the beauty of #Ecuador with my beautiful bride. #honeymoon.”

Phan shared a photo of the couple, with herself lovingly looking up at Scott. “Be the change,” reads her shirt.

Scott and Phan’s trip to Ecuador is not all fun and games. The couple are raising awareness for the WE Foundation.

“There’s an incredible organization, WE, that we work with, if you know the big WE Days? And so we did a trip to Kenya last year with WE and we’re going to do another awareness trip to Ecuador, we’ll be helping build local communities,” Scott told E! News. “We built a school before when we were in Kenya before with the kids. It’s something where we’re bringing a bunch of family and friends with us so it’s kind of exciting. For us, we like doing things a little bit differently and to bring people with us on our honeymoon it’s kind of fun.”

The Scott brothers are also raising funds for WE with an Omaze charity contest. Fans can donate as little as $10 for 100 chances to win a VIP ticket to their December Sailing With The Scotts cruise and a virtual home makeover. Proceeds of the contest go to the WE Schools initiative.

Phan and Scott met at the 2010 Toronto International Film Festival and became engaged in 2016. They chose to have a wedding destination in The Borgo, Italy and the ceremony was the subject of a TLC wedding special.

“I love destination weddings, so the thought of having everyone together somewhere for more than one day, a whole week to hang out on the beach, enjoy each other’s company,” Scott said. “That was what sounded like the perfect wedding for us.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Drew Scott