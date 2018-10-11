‘Property Brothers’ Star Drew Scott ‘Excited’ for Kids With Wife Linda Phan

Property Brothers star Drew Scott is excited to have kids with his wife, Linda Phan, but how big their family will be is still up in the air.

“We don’t know — do we want to have two, four, 15? We don’t quite know,” Scott said in an interview with PEOPLE this week.

“That’s a bit of a jump,” Scott’s twin brother Jonathan Scott joked.

“I have to talk to Linda about that,” Drew quips. “We look forward to having kids. No screaming rush. We have nieces and nephews that we get a lot of our playtime with, so for now we can get them hopped up on sugar and then pass them back to the parents.”

Scott, 40, has talked about wanting children several times since he and Phan tied the knot in Italy in May. In August, Scott told Entertainment Tonight they are hoping for twins, but are in no rush to grow their family.

“We actually would love to have twins,” Scott said. “We will have kids, [but there’s] no screaming rush. Two of her sisters have kids, so we already have [six] nieces and nephews.”

He later said Phan was the one hoping for twins.

“[Linda] is the one that is pushing for [twins],” he joked. “We both want to have kids, but we’ve talked about having two, three, four. I just think we see what happens, see where it goes, whether we have boys or girls.”

He added, “We get a lot of our baby itch with the fact that her two sisters have kids, so we get a lot of time with our nieces and nephews.”

Scott and Phan tied the knot in Italy in May and took a honeymoon trip to Ecuador with ME To WE, a group that organizes trips to India, Kenya and Ecuador to help visitors meet and work with locals while providing unique traveling experiences. They had to delay the wedding so the Scott brothers could film a new season of Property Brothers.

“We just did our honeymoon last month,” Drew told PEOPLE earlier this month. “We went down to Ecuador with the WE organization. We were helping with them and then we were over in the Galapagos Islands.”

Jonathan added that the couple invited him to join their honeymoon trip, but he turned them down.

“I was like, no I will be forever pegged as the worst third wheeler of all time if I go on their honeymoon,” he joked. “So I declined the offer.”

New episodes of Property Brothers air on HGTV on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET. The show is now in its 13th season.

Photo credit: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic/Getty Images