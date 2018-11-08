Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Obtain Marriage License

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one step closer to tying the knot following their July engagement, with sources telling The Blast that the couple has obtained a marriage license.

Chopra and Jonas, who became engaged after two months of publicly dating, were spotted at the Beverly Hills Courthouse last week, where they are said to have filed paperwork to obtain a marriage license. They reportedly plan to file the license in both Chopra’s native India and the United States in order to make their marriage official in both countries.

News of the couple obtaining a marriage license comes just days after a source claimed that the couple were looking to marry before 2019.

“Priyanka and Nick were planning to get married early next year, but it now looks like they may tie the knot by the end of 2018,” the source said. “Since day one, Priyanka and Nick have clicked and have never taken their relationship slow. The couple got engaged two months after dating, they’ve met each other’s families and had a bridal shower and bachelorette party in a very short period of time.”

“For Priyanka and Nick, they know that they love one another and are going to be married, so they don’t see the appeal in waiting too long,” the source explained.

Now it appears that Jonas and Chopra are set to wed in December with a traditional Indian ceremony in India. The couple had initially celebrated their engagement by partaking in a roka ceremony in Mumbai, Maharashtra, pictures from the ceremony serving as the officially announcement of their engagement.

Chopra has since held a bachelorette party, hinting that she and Jonas are getting close to saying “I do.” The actress spent a weekend in Amsterdam with friends and future family members, including Joe Jonas’ fiancée, actress Sophie Turner. There, the group reportedly explored the city, visiting the famous red light district, trying different foods, and listen to music.

The couple reportedly met last year and stayed in touch. Things between them become more serious after they introduced each other to their families, with Chopra meeting Jonas’ family at his cousin’s wedding in New Jersey on June 9 and Jonas meeting Chopra’s mother during a trip to India later that same month.

Jonas and Chopra officially began dating in May and were spotted frequently spotted together on dates in New York City and Los Angeles. Jonas later closed down a Tiffany’s store to buy an engagement ring.

Photo credit: Getty Images