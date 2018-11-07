Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas May Be Married in 2018

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced their engagement in July after just months of dating, and it now seems the pair may be walking down the aisle before the year is over.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that while the couple was planning to wed next year, they may move their wedding up by a few months to officially marry before ringing in 2019.

“Priyanka and Nick were planning to get married early next year, but it now looks like they may tie the knot by the end of 2018,” the source said. “Since day one, Priyanka and Nick have clicked and have never taken their relationship slow. The couple got engaged two months after dating, they’ve met each other’s families and had a bridal shower and bachelorette party in a very short period of time.”

“For Priyanka and Nick, they know that they love one another and are going to be married, so they don’t see the appeal in waiting too long,” the source explained.

Chopra held her bachelorette party over the weekend in Amsterdam, accompanied by friends and future family members, including Joe Jonas’ fiancée, actress Sophie Turner. The group explored the city, including the famous red light district, indulging in plenty of food, music and even some champagne and tequila.

In October, the Baywatch star attended her bridal shower at the Tiffany’s Blue Box Café in New York City, with the fête thrown by bridesmaids Mubina Rattonsey and Anjula Acharia. For her shower, the 36-year-old wore a white strapless Marchesa dress with a feathered skirt, accessorizing with nude Christian Louboutin pumps, a matching clutch and diamond necklace.

Chopra and Jonas also celebrated their engagement with a party in India over the summer.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Chopra explained that her relationship with the singer works so well because the pair respect one another.

“Truly this is what worked for me, he has to be someone who respects you,” the actress shared. “By that, I don’t mean makes coffee for you, not that. But someone who respects the hard work you put into your life. Who respects that if his work is important, so is yours. Or if he makes choices that are important to him, so is your opinion. That’s respect, and that’s incredible to have.”

“Then everything is so easy because you give each other credit for your intelligence, you give each other the benefit of the doubt because you trust each other,” the bride-to-be continued. “There’s so much that comes out of that. I think don’t settle for less than that.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Sujit Jaiswal