Priscilla Presley’s son, Navarone Garcia, is a married man! The 34-year-old musician, whom Presley shares with Marco Garibaldi, tied the knot with his fiancée Elisa Achilli in a romantic ceremony in Konolfingen, Switzerland on Tuesday, Feb. 15. The couple had been together for four years before saying “I do” and became engaged in December 2020.

Presley confirmed the exciting news on Instagram on Tuesday by sharing a carousel of images from the big day, including the moment the newly married bride and groom got to kiss. She announced in the post, “Navarone and Elisa are MARRIED!!! The wedding was at the beautiful Schloss Hunigen Hotel in Switzerland. I couldn’t be happier!” In a statement to PEOPLE, Presley added that she was “overjoyed” for the couple, continuing, “They’ve been together for four years and we’ve all have been waiting patiently for this day.”

Held at Switzerland’s Schloss Hunigen Hotel, the outside ceremony was attended by family and friends, including Garcia’s mother. Meanwhile, Jerry Schilling, a talent manager and longtime friend of Elvis Presley, watched the ceremony over Zoom. For her big day, Achilliwore a stunning Anastasia Bull gown, and as the couple walked down the aisle hand-in-hand after exchanging vows, guests tossed pink and yellow flower petals.

“I never thought I would find a counterpart that is so understanding and supportive. She makes everything we do effortless, and I can’t imagine life without her,” Garcia said in a statement to PEOPLE, with Achilli adding, “Navarone is truly the most genuine, sweet and sensitive man I have ever known and I’m so lucky that after four years of long-distance, we can start our life together as husband and wife.”

Garcia and Achilli became engaged in December 2020, with Garcia, who is the frontman of Them Guns, announcing the news on Christmas Day. At the time, he shared a photo of Achilli’s engagement ring, writing, “SHE SAID YESSSS!!! MERRY CHRISTMAS!!” News of the latest major step in their relationship was met with a round of congratulatory messages. On his mother’s post, Riley Keough, Presley’s granddaughter, reacted with a series of heart eye emojis. Cmebody else wrote, “Congratulations to the happy couple. Wishing them a life time of love and happiness.” Another person added, “Congratulations beautiful Navarone and Elisa. wishing you a lifetime and more of happiness and love x.”