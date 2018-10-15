Timeline of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Relationship

After being set up by a mutual friend in 2016, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle went from total strangers to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — and soon-to-be-parents — in a whirlwind romance for the ages.

July 2016 – Meet via mutual friend

Harry and Markle went on their first date after being set up by a mutual friend. But they didn’t go into it totally blind — a source later told Us Weekly that Harry “started texting her regularly” in June ahead of their date. The two reportedly bonded over philanthropy and talked about her shelter dogs. “He loves that she’s so caring,” the source said.

November 2016 – Harry confirmed the relationship

In a public statement, Harry confirmed the dating rumors while simultaneously condemning those who criticized Markle, who at the time was starring on the USA drama Suits.

“It is not right that a few months into a relationship with him that Ms. Markle should be subjected to such a storm,” he said, via his communications secretary.

January 2017 – Harry introduced her to Duchess Kate and Princess Charlotte

Things must have been going well a few months into their relationship, because in January, Harry introduced Markle to his sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, and niece Princess Charlotte in Kensington Palace in London. She had already met Prince William and Prince Charles a few months earlier. Prince Louis would arrive more than a year later when the couple were engaged.

Spring 2017 – Multiple outings together

Markle and Harry began spending time together in public, like in March 2017 when Markle cheered on her boyfriend at a charity polo match in Ascot, England, and in May when the two attended Pippa Middleton and James Matthews’ wedding in Bucklebury, England. Markle did not attend the actual wedding ceremony, but Harry picked her up later in the day for the reception.

Later into the summer, they traveled to Botswana, Africa, to celebrate Markle’s 36th birthday and hang out with Harry’s friends.

Big steps forward in September 2017

September 2017 was a big month for the couple; first, Markle appeared on the cover of Vanity Fair and broke her silence about their romance. “We’re a couple. We’re in love,” she gushed at the time. “I’m sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time. This is for us. It’s part of what makes it so special, that it’s just ours. But we’re happy. Personally, I love a great love story.”

Later in the month, the two made their first official appearance together at the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto, Meghan’s hometown, where Harry reportedly asked Markle’s mom, Doria Ragland, for permission to propose to her daughter.

And finally, Markle met Queen Elizabeth II for the first time at her summer residence, Balmoral Castle, that month.

November 2017 – Engagement

Royal Family fans went wild with the announcement of Harry and Markle’s engagement in the same month that she wrapped filming on Suits and moved to London. Clarence House confirmed the engagement, revealing that Harry had proposed earlier in the month.

In a photo call at Kensington Palace’s Sunken Garden, Markle showed off her engagement ring, which features diamonds from a brooch that belonged to Princess Diana, Harry’s late mother.

Later, Markle told BBC News during a joint interview that the proposal “was just an amazing surprise. It was just so sweet and natural and very romantic. He got on one knee. As a matter of fact, I could barely let [him] finish promising. I was like, ‘Can I say ‘yes’ now?”

May 2018 – Marriage

Wedding bells were ringing in on May 19 at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle when Markle walked down the historic aisle and said “I do” with Prince Harry. Around 600 invitees helped celebrate the big day as thousands of members of the public took to the streets to see the happy couple on their big day. Following the noon nuptials, the queen hosted a luncheon, which was followed by an evening reception at Frogmore House with 200 guests.

Two days after the wedding, the newlyweds’ first official wedding portraits were released, along with a statement of gratitude from the duke and duchess.

“The duke and duchess would like to thank everyone who took part in the celebrations of their wedding,” a statement from Kensington Palace read alongside the portraits from photographer Alexi Lubomirski. “They feel so lucky to have been able to share their day with all those gathered in Windsor and those who watched on television across the U.K., Commonwealth and around the world.”

October 2018 – Baby on the way

In October 2018, Harry and Markle announced that they were expecting their first child together. “Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019,” a statement from Kensington Palace read. “Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.”

The news came the day they landed in Sydney, Australia on the verge of a 16-day tour of Australia, New Zealand, Tonga and Fiji, and days after they attended the Royal Wedding of Harry’s cousin, Princess Eugenie — where they reportedly told the Royal Family the big news.