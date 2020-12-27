Pregnant Bindi Irwin and Husband Chandler Powell Celebrate First Christmas as Married Couple

✖

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell had a lot to celebrate this Christmas, their first as a married couple and Irwin's first as a mom-to-be. Both Irwin and Powell gave fans a look at their holiday on Instagram, sharing a photo of the couple standing outside in front of a small tree adorned with ornaments and two stockings.

Irwin held the couple's dog Piggy in her arms, while a curlew named Emily stood at the forefront of the scene. "Merry Christmas from our little family (including Emily the curlew...)" Powell wrote along with a Christmas tree emoji. Emily made another appearance on Powell's Instagram page in a subsequent video of the bird giving a blank stare which he captioned, "When you tell that really funny joke and all you hear are crickets."

Irwin shared a photo of a Christmas card the couple received from Irwin's mom, Terri, that read, "Bindi and Chandler and baby." "Our first family Christmas card from my beautiful mama," Irwin wrote. "So much love."

Irwin and Powell married in March after nearly seven years together. Their wedding was held at the Australia Zoo with no guests in attendance due to Australia's coronavirus restrictions. In August, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child, a baby girl.

"Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021," Irwin captioned a photo of herself and her husband holding up a tiny Australia Zoo shirt. "Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting! It’s an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you." She continued, "Your support means the world to us. Please let me know your best advice and send good vibes & prayers to our little sweetheart. Love & light."

She confirmed in September that she is preparing to welcome a daughter, posting a photo of herself hugging a large tortoise with a pink flower in its mouth as Powell knelt beside them, holding a sonogram. "Baby girl, you are our world," Irwin wrote. "Our beautiful daughter is now about the same size as a hatchling Aldabra tortoise and is as healthy as can be. We can’t wait for her arrival next year."

Last week, she shared a bumpdate with her followers, revealing that her daughter is now the size of a shingleback lizard, including a photo of a shingleback lizard named Pinecone in the post. "Thank you for your lovely comments and support on this remarkable journey," she told fans.