Popular DJ and Model Tie the Knot in Beach Wedding

A popular DJ and model have tied the knot.

The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart said “I do” to Brazilian model Mari Fonseca on Dec. 28 in Santa Theresa, Costa Rica, according to Vogue.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The two met at Guy Oseary’s Oscars party in 2023, and after connecting at the bar in the back of the party, they “spent the next four hours inseparable,” Taggart, 36, told the outlet. “Six months later, I wrote a song called ‘Summertime Friends’ about these couple of hours.” On Dec. 1, 2024, Taggart got down on one knee after he asked one of Fonseca’s friends to invite her to dinner at Giorgio Baldi in LA.

“I normally wouldn’t have gone out, but I rarely get to see her, so I agreed,” Mari recalled. “When I arrived, I found Drew alone in the private backroom that he had filled with beautiful red flowers and candles. It took me a second to catch on—I couldn’t stop laughing. He got down on one knee, and I don’t think either of us remembers what he said, but it worked!” An hour later, the couple was joined by their closest friends and family to celebrate.

As for the wedding, Taggart and Fonseca chose the Blue Mist Hotel in Costa Rica, their “favorite place we have discovered together,” said Taggart. Added Fonseca, “We chose one of the most beautiful backdrops we could think of, which allowed us to curate a blend of the natural beauty of the tropical west coast of Costa Rica with timeless details.”

Speaking of details, Fonseca revealed that their schedules didn’t allow them to make it back to Santa Theresa “until five days before the wedding.” They never met their wedding planners, Keri Schmeling and Kristina Ullrich, in person before arriving, but it turned out better than they imagined. “We put a lot of trust into our incredible wedding planners to deliver on the vision that we had for a simple but elegant wedding,” she said.

In a joint Instagram post on Jan. 14, the couple shared photos from the beach wedding, which of course included a walk along the sand, likely after they said their vows. Even though outdoor weddings can be unpredictable, it looks like the Taggart-Fonseca ceremony couldn’t have gone better.

“People often say it’s the best day of your life and well… this was definitely ours,” Taggart captioned the post. “We had a vision of getting married in Costa Rica when we first visited a few years back, but we could have never imagined this day being so perfect. We took many leaps of faith planning this wedding from a far (with incredible planners) and every detail we imagined truly came to life. We are starting this next chapter with immense gratitude.”