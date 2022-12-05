Pop Singer and Sports Broadcaster Tie the Knot

It's happily ever after for one beloved sportscaster and his pop singer fiancée. South Korean broadcast personality Lee Dong Geun is a married man after he recently tied the knot to former Queen B'Z member Juha, the couple sharing the exciting news of their marriage on social media Friday.

The newlyweds announced their nuptials on Instagram, where Lee posted a photo from the big day, sharing, "I'm getting married." In the sweet image, Lee and Juha looked stunning in their wedding day attire, with the sportscaster opting for a classic black tuxedo. Juha, meanwhile, wrote a gorgeous layered white gown, which she paired with matching earrings. She completed the look with a beautiful bouquet of pink, orange, and white flowers.

"I consider the profession of sportscaster to be both a blessing and my pride. I've found someone who was able to love my job, face, voice, height, broad shoulders, et cetera," Lee wrote in the post. "After meeting the beautiful and considerate Juha, I became healthier physically and emotionally. I've gotten engaged to be married to someone who came into my life like a gift. I'm honored to be able to share our happiness with all of you. My hands are trembling with every letter [of this message] that I write. There are many people who have already given us their congratulations. Thank you for cheering on the two of us as we make this beautiful journey."

The wedding news garnered dozens of congratulatory messages from fans as the couple embark on their life as newlyweds. Commenting on the post, one person wrote, "Sincerely congratulations on your wedding," with somebody else writing, "Wow. What a beautiful bride and groom." A third person chimed in with, "Many congratulations on your marriage." Several fans simply commented with clapping hands and red heart emojis as they expressed their excitement for the couple.

Not much is known about the couple's relationship. Lee is a sportscaster for KBS N Sports. Juha, meanwhile, was part of the five-member girl group Queen B'Z. The group made their debut as P.O.P Con with the single "Nol Ja Go" in 2012 and were active for five years before disbanding in 2017. She now runs her own pilates business, according to Soompi.