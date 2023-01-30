'Pitch Perfect' Star's Home Robbed

Pitch Perfect star Skylar Astin is the latest victim of a home burglary in LA. TMZ reports that his home was hit while he was on vacation. during a trip away. Law enforcement sources tell the media outlet that Astin's home was broken into on Jan. 25. The intruders were able to enter into the home after breaking a rear window and then tore the place up throughout the ordeal.

Despite being away, Astin received an alert to his phone from his alarm system, notifying him of the entry. Because he was away, he sent a friend over to check things out. Once the friend noticed the damage, the police were alerted. Which valuables were taken from Astin's home is unclear. The report notes that he has to assess the damage upon his return and make a note of any missing items. Luckily the home has a security system, and it's possible the burglars will be caught.

Astin is best known for portraying Jesse Swanson in the musical film trilogy, Pitch Perfect. He met Anna Camp while filming the movie. The two began dating and became engaged in 2016 after dating for three years. They divorced in 2019 after a three-year marriage.

At the time of their split, they told PEOPLE Magazine: "We can confirm that we have decided to separate, and this decision was made mutually and amicably. We kindly ask for privacy as we navigate this transition."

Of life after divorce, Camp revealed at Television Critics Association, "It's been really scary and liberating at the same time. I feel more me than I ever have. It's a vulnerable place to be, but it's also very empowering. I feel really grounded. The decisions I've been making have been for the best. I've learned that you can go through a life change and remain positive and remain kind and friendly."