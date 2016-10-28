Pippa Middleton and Fiancé James Matthews Photographed in Public for the First Time Since Engagement

(Photo: Twitter / @HelloCanada)

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews were photographed together for the first time since their engagement while taking a stroll in London this week, Us Weekly reports.

The pair were spotted walking their dogs, looking very much in love as the strolled down the street.

Middleton sported a classic trench, skinny jeans and sneakers, accessorizing her look with a simple pair of shades.

The 33-year-old’s engagement ring was also on full display, the vintage-inspired rock gleaming as Middleton clutched Matthews’ arm.

(Photo: Twitter / @MiddletonMaven) (Photo: Twitter / @MiddletonMaven)

Matthews popped the question back in July, with a pair confirming their engagement in a statement to the Press Association.

“Miss Pippa Middleton and Mr. James Matthews are delighted to announce they became engaged on Sunday, July 17 and plan to marry next year,” the statement read.