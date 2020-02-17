Pink’s Husband Carey Hart Sparks Comments After Blunt Valentine’s Day Post

Carey Hart’s blunt Valentine’s Day message to his wife Pink is generating plenty of buzz. After the 44-year-old former motocross competitor took to Instagram on Feb. 14 to pen a blunt profession of his love, thanking her for “putting up with my s— for 18 years,” fans couldn’t help but chime in, some proclaiming them “couple goals.”

A post shared by Carey Hart (@hartluck) on Feb 14, 2020 at 2:01pm PST

“Happy Valentine’s Day to my amazing wife,” Hart captioned a photo of himself and his wife. “Thanks for putting up with my s– for 18 years! You are an amazing partner, friend, and mother. The kids and I are so lucky to have you. I love you so much.”

The unconventional Valentine’s message certainly caught the interest of Hart’s 1.1 million followers, many of whom flocked to the comments section to react.

“Couple goals!” wrote one person. “Love this team and how they keep it real.”

“I have truly loved and been inspired by you two!” added someone else. “Thank you for being a great example of real life love, that isn’t always pretty, but it’s always true.”

“[You] to are the realist celeb couple couple out there!” commented another.

“You two are the best couple in the world,” commented another fan. “Keep on being real! Huge fans of both of you!”

“Happy Valentine’s Day to you both, you both set a great example for young busy families,” wrote a fifth person.

Hart’s profession of his love came just a little more than a month after he and Pink marked another important occasion: their 14th wedding anniversary. To mark the special day, Hart had again taken to social media to pen a touching message to his wife.

“14 years married to this amazing woman,” he wrote. “I’m so proud of the life that we have built together. Both of us came from broken homes, yet we made the choice to work hard at our relationship. And look at us now! Two misfits when we met, we have grown together and now have an amazing family.”

“Thank you for being my best friend (I know you don’t like that), and amazing mother to our wild kids,” he concluded. “I love you so much.”

Pink later revealed that Hart had sent her flowers with a handwritten note reading, “I love you baby!!! I’m so lucky to have you!! Looking forward to many more!”

Hart and Pink married in 2006 and share daughter Willow, 8, and son Jameson, 3.