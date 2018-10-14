Pete Davidson’s Public Outburst With ‘Mystery Person’ Resurfaces on Twitter: ‘I Don’t Want to Break up With You Either’

After news of Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande’s split was reported this weekend, a tweet reporting Davidson having a public outburst over the phone about a break up has resurfaced.

Back on Oct. 3, a Twitter user shared a photo of Davidson outside Rockefeller Center, writing, “Just overheard Pete Davidson say ‘I don’t want to break up with you either…’ and yell ‘F–! MY LIFE SUCKS!’ to a mystery person over the phone.”

Just overheard Pete Davidson say “I don’t want to break up with you either…” and yell “FUCK! MY LIFE SUCKS!” to a mystery person over the phone. pic.twitter.com/SV9kDXGPat — lawrence BLOOD 💉 (@slitherup) October 3, 2018

On Sunday, he retweeted that tweet, adding, “Hey, remember when I told ya’ll Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson broke up 2 weeks ago and no one believed me?”

The break-up was not reported until Sunday, when sources told TMZ the couple called off their relationship this weekend. According to the site, they realized it was “not the right time for their relationship to take off.” The two “still have love for each other,” but are no longer romantically involved.

Hey, remember when I told ya’ll Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson broke up 2 weeks ago and no one believed me? //t.co/KOFqsQMhl9 — lawrence BLOOD 💉 (@slitherup) October 14, 2018

“Our source says while things may be done for the couple for now, the two aren’t ruling out the possibility of anything in the future,” TMZ reported.

Another possible hint that they were headed for splitsville came on Oct. 8, when Davidson was photographed with one of his most visible tattoo tributes to Grande covered up. He had Grande’s bunny-ears logo tattooed under his left ear, but it has now been covered with a giant black heart with an “A” next to it. Sources told Page Six that Grande also got a similar tattoo, but did not say where it is on her body.

Grande and Davidson announced their engagement early this summer, just weeks after they started dating. Davidson even reportedly bought her a $100,000 engagement ring and they moved in together.

Davidson also joked about the engagement during the Saturday Night Live season 44 premiere late last month.

“I got engaged, and no one could believe it. And I can’t believe it,” Davidson joked during his Weekend Update spot. “Yeah, I get it. She’s the No. 1 pop star in the world and I’m that guy on SNL that everyone think is in desperate need of more blood. Do you remember when that whole city pretended that one kid was Batman because he was sick? That’s what this feels like.”

Davidson also said he was not a fan of the new attention he was receiving, especially since he was getting death threats. He also said he wanted to sign a prenuptial agreement.

“Obviously, I wanted one (a prenup). God forbid we split up, and she takes half my sneakers,” Davidson told co-star Colin Jost. “I’m totally comfortable being with a successful woman. I live at her place. She pays like $60,000 for rent, and all I have to do is: stock the fridge … yeah.”

He also delivered a joke that Grande’s fans were not happy with.

“Last night I switched her birth control to Tic Tacs. I believe in us and all, but I want to make sure that she can’t go anywhere,” Davidson said.