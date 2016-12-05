Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy Have Sweet Date Night Cheering on Mark Ballas

Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy took their baby bump to the theater.
The couple took advantage of a date night out to cheer on their Dancing With the Stars costar Mark Ballas. Ballas joined the cast of Jersey Boys on Broadway in October as iconic character Frankie Valli.
His friends snuck some video of his performance.
“Sneaky video of my super talented bud @markballas,” Murgatroyd wrote. “Congrats my friend, you were born to play Frankie! XO.”
Her fiance posted a clip of his own, writing, “Couldn’t be more proud of @markballas for his role in @jerseyboysbroadway !!! Here’s to many more standing ovations and sold out theaters!!!”
He also joked, “@petamurgatroyd did NOT get kicked out of this one.”
Earlier in the day, the parents-to-be revealed they had hilariously been kicked out of a Lamaze childbirth class.
It seems these two are quite the troublemakers!