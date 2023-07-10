Pentatonix Singer Marries Partner of 6 Years

Congratulations are in order for Scott Hoying! The Pentatonix singer is now a married man after he married his longtime love Mark Manioin in a seaside wedding in Santa Barbara, California on Friday, July 7. The couple, who formally introduced themselves as "Mr. & Mr. Scott & Mark Hoying" on Instagram on Saturday, confirmed their marriage to PEOPLE, sharing that they tied the knot in an intimate, star-studded black tie ceremony at the Ritz-Carlton Bacara

For their big day, Hoying and Manioin wanted a "timeless, unique experience," and were drawn to Santa Barbara after having spent Manioin's birthday their. The couple "have a deep love for the beach and the ocean and some of our favorite, romantic, lifelong memories together are by the beach," Hoying shared. For their walk down a mirrored floor aisle, the couple wore custom, off-white wedding tuxedos created by R. Swiader. Musician Kina Grannis sang "Can't Help Falling in Love." The two grooms exchanged handwritten vows under a baby's breath archway, with singer and friend Christina Perri acting as their officiant. Others in attendance included Betty Who, Colton Haynes, Adam Rippon, Brittany Broski, Randy Jackson, and Hoying's Pentatonix group mates.

"I feel like all of our life experiences and choices, and ups and downs, have led us to each other and this is the moment where the people we love most get to see us truly make the leap," Hoying told PEOPLE. "I knew pretty early on that Mark was my dream man and I genuinely feel like the luckiest man on earth to get to marry him."

For the reception, Hoying and Manioin swapped their white tuxedos for another custom outfit as they joined their guests for a night of eating, dancing, and celebrating. Hoying even surprised Manio with a performance of his new song "Four," which he wrote for their engagement. The song is set to be featured on Hoying's new EP Parallel, which is set for release on July 28.

Hoying and Manioin first met at a friend's birthday party in Los Angeles back in 2007. Accoridng to Hoying, they "talked the whole night and really it off." After that first meeting, the couple "started hanging every single day, and I remember being blown away at how warm, wholesome and sweet Mark was." The pair became engaged in 2022. Now married, the couple, who is honeymooning in Punta Mita, Mexico, is looking ahead to the future, with Hoying sharing that they already "talk every day about starting a big ol' family."