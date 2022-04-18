‘Penny Dreadful’ Star Secretly Got Married in 2021

Josh Hartnett is officially off the market. The Sun reported that the Penny Dreadful alum wed his longtime girlfriend Tamsin Egerton in November in the United Kingdom. The couple has been together for over 10 years and they share three children.

The Sun reported that Hartnett and Egerton wed in a low-key ceremony held at The Old Marylebone Town Hall in London. The pair reportedly exchanged vows in the Soho Room, which seats only 12 people. Hartnett and Egerton got married on what happened to have been Guy Fawkes Day in the United Kingdom, which was celebrated on Nov. 5, 2021.

A friend of the couple spoke to The Sun about the nuptials and explained why they wanted to keep their wedding on the smaller side. The source said, “They’re as smitten as ever and wanted to make it official in a low-key affair. It was a classy ceremony with only a handful of close family and friends.” They added, “They’re really happy living a low-key life away from showbiz parties and red carpets so are happy to fly under the radar.”

Just like the insider said, Hartnett and Egerton do tend to steer clear of the limelight. The two actors, who met while filming Time Traveller (originally titled The Lovers), currently live in rural Dorset with their three kids. Hartnett has even spoken about taking a step back from the entertainment industry in order to focus on raising his children. In 2021, he told MR PORTER’s The Journal that he and Egerton welcomed their third child in 2019.

“The thing I am most proud of is that I’m a father of three and I have a good relationship with my partner and a great family life,” he said about quarantining with his family amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “We’ve been trying to keep them occupied as best we can, but it’s a lot of work and it takes both of us all day and by the end of it all we want to do is reach for a bottle of wine and go to sleep.” The Black Hawk Down star went on to say that taking a break from Hollywood was an easy decision for him, as he was able to put his family first.

“That was always my goal,” Hartnett said. “I feel very strongly about friends I’ve known for a long time and my family. I wanted to make sure I wasn’t losing those relationships. Those people make me who I am. I put those concerns ahead of chasing a Hollywood dream.”