Ozzy Osbourne Parkinson’s Diagnosis: Sharon Osbourne Thanks Fans for ‘Outpouring of Love’

Sharon Osbourne is thanking fans after her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, revealed his Parkinson’s diagnosis. Shortly after opening up about his health battle in an interview with Robin Roberts on Tuesday, Osbourne joined her The Talk co-hosts Sheryl Underwood, Carrie Ann Inaba, Eve, and Marie Osmond to continue the discussion, revealing that she and her family have received and “outpouring of love.”

“[It’s] good to be with you guys, and to be with everybody here, who is a family,” she said. “So I have a second family. I don’t only have one, I have two, and just to have all this outpouring of positive reaction from everyone that watches the show, and our friends, it’s heartwarming. And I know that Ozzy will be just over the moon. He will be taken aback.”

Despite the struggles that have come with the Black Sabbath rocker’s health battle, Osbourne revealed that she is doing “good,” crediting the support from those around her for keeping up her spirits.

“I’m good. I feel very good. I feel very strong,” she said. “People have been amazing with their outpouring of love for my husband, and I thank you. Friends that we haven’t spoken to in years have come out and supported Ozzy, and it makes me feel good. And to everyone, thank you.”

Although Ozzy was forced to postpone his world tour following a fall that required surgery and the February PRKN 2 diagnosis, Osbourne said that she and her family are determined to help her husband get back to work.

“We’re not going to stop until Ozzy is back out there, on that stage, where he belongs,” she said of her husband, who recently released his single, “Ordinary Man,” marking his first new music in a decade. “It was what he was born to do.”

Although Ozzy is currently taking Parkinson’s medication and nerve pills, Osborune revealed on Good Morning America Tuesday that he will be traveling to Switzerland in April to seek further medical care to better manage the neurodegenerative disease.

“We’ve kind of reached a point here in this country where we can’t go any further because we’ve got all the answers we can get here,” she explained. “So in April – we’re going to a professional in Switzerland. And he deals with – getting your immune system at its peak.”