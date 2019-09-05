Orlando Bloom Says He and Katy Perry Are ‘Shooting for Kids’ Ahead of Wedding

Are Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom going to expand their family? The Pirates of the Caribbean star said they were “shooting for kids” during a recent interview, confirming they want their family to consist of more than just them and their two dogs.

Bloom, 42, told Howard Stern on SiriusXM’s Howard 100 that he and Perry would like to have kids. “It’s like this wild mustang. If we can just wrangle this beast and get on it, we’ll have the ride of our life,” he said.

The betrothed couple is planning to wed sometime next year. Bloom also addressed rumors that they’re looking to tie the knot at Disneyland. “That would be a very good option,” the Carnival Row star admitted. “[Katy] loves Disneyland more than anything else.”

Although the two are mostly keeping mum on the specifics of their nuptials, Bloom said they’ve started nailing down the star-studded guest list and he had already picked out a special role for Stern. “Wait, you could marry us,” Bloom joked. “I’m on the phone right after this — ‘Katy, Howard Stern is marrying us!’”

He even opened up about his relationship with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, with whom he shares 8-year-old son Flynn. “Miranda is like family,” he said. “I was always like, ‘Listen, we’re going to be in each other’s lives for the rest of each other’s lives. We have a child. Whatever it takes,” he said. “And it’s not always easy.”

Before Perry was the apple of Bloom’s eye, he admitted to having crushes on several of his high-profile co-stars throughout the years, like his Pirates of the Caribbean love interest Keira Knightley and his Elizabethtown co-star Kirsten Dunst, saying he was always “way too shy” to act on those crushes. “I never s— where I eat,” he insisted. “I’m not saying I haven’t fallen in love.”

Elsewhere while promoting his new Amazon Video series, Bloom appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he discussed a healthy habit that brought him and Perry together: taking a shot of apple cider vinegar each day. Bloom swore it was “very, very good for your system.”

“When I first met Katy, on one of our first dates…we both had bottles of apple cider vinegar,” Bloom recalled to Fallon, noting it was meant to be. “This is it!”