‘Orange Is the New Black’ Star Ties the Knot Over the Weekend

#aboutlastnight A post shared by Samira Wiley (@whododatlikedat) on Mar 26, 2017 at 7:21am PDT

Orange Is the New Black actress Samira Wiley and show writer Lauren Morelli tied the knot Saturday afternoon in Palm Springs, California.

As reported by Martha Stewart Weddings, the two met on the set of the hit Netflix series and celebrated their nuptials with a confetti-themed bash inspired by their shared love of Funfetti cake.

Wiley took to Instagram with a gorgeous snap of the two with the hashtag, "about last night." Meanwhile, Morelli posted the same photo with the caption, "Wifeys for lifey."

Surrounded by family and friends, the two wore beautiful white Christian Siriano ensembles and wed in the same Palm Springs location where Morelli proposed last year.

The happy couple announced their engagement on Instagram, with a photo of Samira sporting her new asscher-cut diamond and yellow-gold engagement ring.

The fun-filled ceremony included non-traditional celebrations, including music from Montell Jordan's "This Is How We Do It" and continued with Justin Bieber's track, "Baby" playing during the couple's grand entrance.

As reported, guests enjoyed dinner under beautifully vibrant garlands and strands of light, with floral and citrus centerpieces along dotted wooden tables set with graphic black-and-white plates, sleek white-and-gold flatware, and colorful, mismatched glassware.

The couple's first dance was accented by an explosive blast of confetti. Much love and blessings to the sweet couple!

Here's 1/1000th of how exited we are today. A post shared by Lauren Morelli (@lomorelli) on Mar 26, 2017 at 12:23pm PDT

