Olympic Gymnast Shawn Johnson Expecting Baby After Suffering Miscarriage

Olympic gold medal gymnast Shawn Johnson and her husband, Andrew East, are expecting their first child together.

The couple, who tied the knot on a private farm in rural Tennessee in April 2016, made the exciting announcement on Thursday on Instagram, with Johnson sharing a photo of her Washington Redskins player husband pointing to her growing baby bump.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“@theeastbaby … we cannot WAIT to welcome you to the world and shower you with love,” she captioned the photo. “@andrewdeast WE DID IT!”

East announced the news on his own Instagram account by sharing a short video from their pregnancy announcement photo shoot showing the parents-to-be holding up a tiny pair of baby sneakers.

Although not yet born, baby East already has their own Instagram account that boasts more than 69,000 followers, features a number of pictures from the photo shoot, and has already posted to their Instagram Story.

“We are so incredibly excited to meet our baby when they come — he, she, we don’t know yet. We can’t wait to share our journey with you guys,” Johnson said in her baby’s Instagram Story. “We have absolutely no clue what we’re doing so I’m sure we’re going to have a million questions for the world over the course of the next few months. Keep checking back for updates, guys. We have a lot to share.”

News of the couple’s baby on the way comes less than two years after Johnson and East revealed that they had suffered a miscarriage just two days after learning that they were expecting.

“The past 48 hours have been some of the happiest, scariest, and saddest times of my life,” the Dancing With the Stars alum wrote in a description for an October 2017 YouTube video. “My husband Andrew and I found out that we were unexpectedly pregnant, only to find out hours later some tragic news. I have been crying more than I ever have, but am still optimistic for what is next.”

“We feel like a lot of people go through this so we wanted to share it,” the Olympian said. “We believe God’s got a bigger plan for us. All we can do is be positive otherwise we just sink into a hole.”

Johnson had later revealed in a January 2019 Instagram post that she was hoping the new year would be one with “babies.”