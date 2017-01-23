Olivia Munn Thanks Green Bay Packers Fans for Supporting Team ‘On and Off the Field’

(Photo: Twitter / @enews)

The Green Bay Packers were knocked out of Super Bowl contention after their loss to the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, but the team wasn’t without messages of support.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers‘ girlfriend, Olivia Munn, took to Instagram after the game to post a heartfelt letter of thanks to Packers fans, thanking them for supporting the team throughout this past football season.

“So proud of this team,” Munn wrote. “They faced a lot of adversity on and off the field, but battled to get this far.”

“Thank you to those of you who encouraged and supported them by choosing to put out only positive energy,” she continued. “It helped them get this far.”

💛💚 A photo posted by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Jan 22, 2017 at 6:19pm PST

Fans quickly speculated that one of the adversities Munn was referring to was the recent attention around her relationship with Rodgers, which has been the subject of national headlines in recent weeks.

Rodgers’ father, Ed Rodgers, told the New York Times that his family’s relationship with the athlete was “complicated,” and that the family has not spoken to Aaron for years. Sources also alleged that Munn was the reason for the rift between Aaron and his family, which began in 2014, just months after the pair began dating.

