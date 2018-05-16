Nikki Bella Tells John Cena ‘I Wish I Wasn’t Getting Married’ in New ‘Total Bellas’ Trailer

A new trailer for Total Bellas shows Nikki Bella addressing her crumbling relationship with John Cena before the two had officially called off their wedding.

“Sometimes I wish I wasn’t even getting married,” Bella said through tears in the reality TV preview. The couple called off their engagement and ended their six year long relationship in April. Now, the new season of Total Bellas will reportedly chronicle the downfall of their tumultuous romance.

“I just feel like 2018 is the year of change,” Bella declares at the beginning of the preview. The video is full of statements that could relate to both her performance in the ring, and her attempt to keep her engagement alive.

“I just want to go back in there like I didn’t skip a beat,” she says at one point. “I’m just starting to feel so suffocated,” she says at another.

“I even told you so many times that this would happen,” Cena grumbles at one point, as the two share a heavy heart-to-heart. “I’m not sure we should go through with this.”

“So we really want to call this off?” Bella asks with tears streaming down her cheeks.

The preview promises plenty of other highs and lows outside of the break-up. It shows plenty of intense training and wrestling footage, and Bella even manages to crack a few smiles. She appears to get up close and personal with a male dancer at her bachelorette party, saying “you’re flexible” in a suggestive tone. The TV spot also promises plenty of coverage of the first ever Women’s Royal Rumble, which took place in January.

However, at the end, the preview came back around to Bella and Cena speaking in low voices across a table.

“You’ve fallen out of love with me,” Cena says.

“I just want to be a mom,” Bella replies.

Presumably, the series will culminate with the couple’s real-life break-up, which took place last month. However, just this week Cena offered a sliver of hope that they might get back together some day.

He spoke candidly about his hope that they’d get back together on The Today Show on Monday morning. On Wednesday, AJ Calloway read Cena’s comments to Bella, who had apparently missed the interview.

“I still love Nicole, I still would love to marry Nicole, I still would love to have a family with Nicole,” he recited. Bella met the remarks with a brief stunned silence before replying.

“Wow. Well, I’m speechless. That’s crazy,” she said. “He is absolutely an amazing man and I truly love him so much. He’s my best friend.”

“A healthy me will be a healthy us,” she continued. “Before I say those vows and walk down that aisle I don’t want to be hesitant, I don’t want to be regretful. I know right now I need to work on me.”