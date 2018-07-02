Nikki Bella Says She and John Cena Are ‘Just Friends’ for Now



Nikki Bella is setting the record straight on her relationship with John Cena. The Total Bellas star took to her YouTube channel Sunday to reveal that despite what it looks like on their E! series right now, the couple hasn’t reunited totally since calling off their wedding in April.

“Right now, we’re just friends,” she said. “We are both working on each other and trying to work on us. We talk every day. He is not only my best friend, he is truly one of the most amazing people I’ve ever met, and he has patience with me, and he has really taught me a lot over the past few months. I think one of those things is an inner strength that I thought I had but didn’t realize how strong I had it.”

While Cena is in China filming another movie, Bella said, “It’s giving us this time in life to see what we want in the future.”

She added, “I do have hope for us.”

Part of what was giving the couple pause initially was Cena’s unwillingness to have kids, but after the WWE superstar agreed to reverse his vasectomy and have children with Bella, she still had concerns leading up to the big day.

“This is forever, and I don’t want to be someone who has a divorce or who has kids and then gets a divorce,” Bella explained. “I want to walk down that aisle and give my vows and have this be one time.”

Cena, she explained, has been by her side the whole time as they figure out their relationship. “I’m grateful that I have this amazing man who is staying by my side and helping me fight through those issues and helping me become an even better person, even stronger,” Bella gushed.

Reliving her toughest breakup on screen every week has been tough, Bella added, and has confused fans a number of times as to the state of her relationship.

“I have to say, it’s extremely hard to relive every week, because I think all of us have been through breakups, but to go through a breakup that’s so public, and then have to relive it on a reality show makes it super tough,” she admitted.

But it looks like there’s a good chance of the couple getting back together, or at least separating amicably.

“Hopefully one day we’ll get back together, and if we don’t, we both want each other to be very, very happy,” she concluded.

Total Bellas airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!.

Photo credit: YouTube/Bella Twins