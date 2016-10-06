Nikki Bella Is So Excited About Brie Bella’s Pregnancy: ”I Hope It’s a Girl and It’s Exactly Like Me!”

Nikki Bella is over the moon about being an auntie to her twin sisters new baby and can’t wait to spoil them, E! News reports.

Although they don’t know the gender yet she admits, “I hope it’s a girl and it’s exactly like me!”

On the other hand, Brie says her husband is counting his blessings for a boy, “Oh, goodness! That would be my husband’s worst nightmare!”

“It’s crazy because I’m so excited for her when I’ve seen this tummy pop out,” she explained. “This past week, I’ve really seen the changes with her. It was weird to already see the changes in her body.”

This pregnancy is very special to Nikki also because she was the first person who found out—after Bryan, of course. “She was the first person I called,” Brie said. “I had to!”

“She better have,” Nikki added. “She would have not stopped hearing about it for the rest of our lives!”

“I feel like because we are twins and we are sisters we have this really close connection and bond, so I feel like I tell her everything all the time, all my secrets,” Brie continued. “It just would’ve been weird if I didn’t go to her first.”