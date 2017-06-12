Nicole Kidman Gushes Over Hockey Date Nights With Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman attended the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City Monday, but it’s clear her heart was back in Nashville with husband Keith Urban, cheering on the Nashville Predators as they won a second Stanley Cup Final game.

“Oh my gosh, it’s killing me that we’re not there tonight,” Kidman told Entertainment Tonight. “This is how much I love fashion that I am not at the Preds, I mean come on! They better win … we go as a family, our kids go as well, so go Preds!”

While the actress wasn’t able to make Monday’s game, Urban was just one of the many celebrities on hand at Bridgestone Arena to watch the Predators, with the country star sharing a photo from the night on Instagram.

“ALRIGHT PREDS —- LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!! – KU,” Urban captioned the snap of himself giving a thumbs-up with hashtags, “Stand With Us,” “Smashville” and “Stanley Cup.”

The Predators will be back in Nashville for Sunday’s game.

