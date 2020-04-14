Nicole Kidman Rocks out With Keith Urban as Singer Plays Hits at Home for Fans

Keith Urban has been entertaining fans with a number of at-home performances amid the coronavirus pandemic, including a concert he dubbed “Urban Underground” on March 23 that featured a brief cameo from a special guest. During his performance of his hit “Never Comin’ Down,” Urban was joined by his wife, Nicole Kidman, who appeared in and out of the camera frame as she danced around Urban’s home studio.

Wearing a black turtleneck and jeans, Kidman makes her way into the frame, clapping and singing along as Urban strums a banjo and sings along with a track. She continues making her way around the room, re-entering the scene during the song’s bridge and dancing before covering her face with her hands and leaving again. The Big Little Lies star also acted as her husband’s roadie for the concert, helping him switch out guitars between songs.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Urban has done several at-home performances to connect with his fans virtually since he currently isn’t able to do so in person. “Country music is many things to many people, but the one thing I’ve always felt it is is community… Music is the great connector, so I’ve been elated to see so many at-home concerts,” the Australian star told Entertainment Tonight. “Everybody’s getting incredibly creative with how they can express and create and connect with everybody.”

“I love that we get to do it and that there’s a way to do it. That there’s a way to not only stay connected with everybody, but to keep being creative,” he added of live-stream performances. “Because that’s what we do, we create. And if we can’t do it on stage, in front of a live audience, we’ll figure out how to do it in our bedrooms or out garages or attics… and keeping coming up with ways to connect.”

On April 5, Urban was one of the included artists during ACM Presents: Our Country, a special that aired in place of the ACM Awards and featured a number of stars performing from their homes. Urban, who is set to host the ACMs on their rescheduled date in September, opened the show with his 2016 track “Wasted Time.” “

“I also want to add my thanks, me, Nic, our girls, we all say thank you so much to all the first responders out there,” he told the camera before his performance. “Everybody in the health care field, all over, we thank you so much. The public safety officers as well, we say thank you. There is an insurmountable amount of people who are out there on the front lines working day and night and risking so much for so many. So we say thank you. This is a very very strange time. And the one thing I believe is that music is an incredible healing mechanism and an incredible way of us to come together and connect especially at times like this.”