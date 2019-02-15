Nicole Kidman Shares Intimate Photo With Husband Keith Urban in Honor of Valentine’s Day

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are feeling the love on Valentine’s Day. The actress shared a sweet photo of the two of them on Instagram Thursday showing the pair holding hands at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards.

“The greatest thing you’ll ever learn is just to love and be loved in return. Happy #ValentinesDay, everyone xx #MoulinRouge,” she captioned the post.

The caption was a subtle reference to her 2001 megahit movie Moulin Rouge!, where she played cabaret actress and courtesan Sean who falls in love with a poet, Christian, played by Ewan McGregor.

A famous quote from the film, “The greatest thing you’ll ever learn is just to love and be loved in return,” comes from Nat King Cole’s song “Nature Boy,” which was also used by director Baz Luhrmann in the film.

Kidman, 51, and Urban, 51, are well known for their love for one another, as they never miss a chance to gush over the other in interviews and on social media. The couple married in 2006 and share two daughters: Sunday, 10, and Faith, 8.

Kidman told PEOPLE earlier this year that she hadn’t even known Urban for six months yet when she knew he was the one.

“It was my [38th] birthday, and he stood outside with gardenias at 5 a.m. on my stoop in New York,” the Big Little Lies star said. “That is when I went, ‘This is the man I hope I get to marry.’”

“It was pretty intense,” Kidman said of their romance. “I believed by that point he was the love of my life. Maybe that’s because I am deeply romantic, or I’m an actress, or I have strong faith as well, but I just believed, ‘Oh, okay, here he is.’”

A year later they were married in Manly, Australia and have since settled in Nashville.

Earlier this month, Urban took time out of his Graffiti U World Tour to visit Sydney Children’s Hospital with Kidman, visiting several of the children in their hospital rooms.

“Patients and families couldn’t believe their eyes when superstars Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban made a surprise visit to Sydney Children’s Hospital, Randwick this week,” Sydney Children’s Hospitals Foundation shared on their Facebook page. “The couple took the time and care to meet kids in our ICU and Oncology ward, bringing an exciting dose of star power with them! Thank you Nicole and Keith for delivering so much joy around the Hospital [heart emoji].”

Urban has opened up about why he spends so much time giving back to others, saying it has to do with an unfortunate incident from his childhood.

“When I was 10, our family’s house burned down, and we lost everything,” Urban recalled to All Access. “I remember a couple things happened; the first was the Red Cross, and I believe it was Goodwill, both stepped up and gave us some clothing. It had some personal effects and got us back on our feet. The other big thing that happened was that we were members of this country music club, and they put on this fundraiser for us at somebody’s house.”

“I remember they couldn’t sell beer, because they would’ve needed a license, so the beer was free with suggested donations of $2 a bottle,” he continued. “They raised a bunch of money to help us, and I saw that real community spirit in action at a very young age, and it’s always stayed with me.”