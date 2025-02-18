Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s Home Burglarized

A break-in at Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban‘s Los Angeles residence ended abruptly when a quick-thinking staff member thwarted the attempted burglary. Law enforcement sources confirmed to TMZ that an intruder gained access to the A-list couple’s property by smashing a glass window over the weekend, but fled when interrupted by a returning household employee.

The Oscar-winning actress and country music star were not present during the incident, which is currently under investigation by local authorities, according to the outlet. Police report no arrests have been made, and the full extent of any potential theft remains unclear until the homeowners can conduct a thorough assessment of their belongings.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The targeted property, located in Beverly Hills’ exclusive Hidden Valley gated community, has been home to the power couple since 2008, when they purchased it for $4.7 million. The nearly 4,000-square-foot residence features five bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, and luxury amenities including an in-ground swimming pool and second-floor wrap-around deck.

This break-in adds Kidman and Urban to a growing list of Hollywood celebrities who have fallen victim to property crimes in the Los Angeles area. The couple, whose combined net worth exceeds $325 million, maintain several high-value properties worldwide, including their primary residence in Nashville – a 10,000-square-foot mansion featuring seven bedrooms, a home theatre, and extensive grounds with a tennis court.

Local law enforcement continues to investigate the incident, though no suspects have been identified. The case highlights ongoing security concerns in Los Angeles’ upscale neighborhoods, even within gated communities designed to provide enhanced protection for high-profile residents.

While the couple has not publicly commented on the incident, their representative confirmed to TMZ that they are cooperating with authorities as the investigation proceeds. The quick response of their staff member likely prevented a more serious theft, though a complete inventory will be necessary to determine if any items were taken during the brief intrusion.

The incident occurred at one of several properties in the couple’s real estate portfolio, which includes homes across multiple continents. In addition to their Los Angeles and Nashville residences, Kidman and Urban have previously owned luxury properties in New York, including a West Chelsea apartment purchased for $10 million, featuring unique amenities such as a “Sky Garage” car elevator system for convenient vehicle storage. With many properties in prime locations, the couple invests heavily in real estate, carefully selecting each residence for luxury and privacy considerations.