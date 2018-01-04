Nicki Minaj Splits from Nas, Confirms She’s Not Pregnant

Nicki Minaj and Nas have broken up and are not expecting a child together.

On Tuesday, Media Take Out claimed Minaj found out she was pregnant during Thanksgiving and thought about announcing the news around the Grammys. The site claimed its pregnancy scoop was “100% FACTS.”

However, sources told TMZ that the 35-year-old Minaj is not pregnant. In fact, the site reports that Nas and Minaj have broken up. They started dating in June 2017, but felt their long-distance relationship couldn’t last. They broke up a “few weeks ago,” according to TMZ‘s sources.

TMZ reports that Nas plans on focusing on his record label, Mass Appeal. He’s also busy with his chicken and waffles chain, Sweet Chick. In November, Billboard reported that he has plans to open a location in Queens, New York.

Minaj also has other, non-music business interests she’s working on. She has a new album, which fans think she will surprise-release this week. As That Grape Juice discovered, singer Dominique Young Unique tweeted that she spoke with Minaj this morning. She claims Minaj plans on releasing an album tonight.

I just got off the phone with @NICKIMINAJ she told me she dropping the Album today 😍 damn sis I need that 2018 Nicki in my life 😩 #Whatsgood — DominiqueYoungUnique (@missyoungunique) January 4, 2018

Minaj hasn’t confirmed this report. In fact, she hasn’t tweeted since Dec. 26.

Although Minaj was featured in several singles in 2017, she still hasn’t released a full-length studio album since 2014’s The Pinkprint.