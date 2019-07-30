Nicki Minaj and Boyfriend Take out Marriage License

Nicki Minaj’s boyfriend, Kenneth Petty has reportedly taken out a marriage license, sending fans into fits of frantic speculation. Minaj has been condemned by many for her relationship with Petty, but now it looks like she may take the next big step with him. So far, their plans are a secret.

Minaj accompanied Petty to the Beverly Hills Courthouse in Los Angeles on Monday, sources told TMZ. They were spotted together at the marriage license bureau window, picking up the paperwork to apply for nuptials in the state.

Witnesses said that Minaj and Petty were trying to go unnoticed inside of the courthouse. Minaj reportedly had her face obscured beneath a baseball cap, though her bright red hair still fell down to her waist. There can be little doubt about what they were up to, as their line read “marriage licenses and ceremony appts. ONLY.”

Petty reportedly paid for the license before the couple left in a hurry. So far, they have not commented on this latest step toward a future together.

As surprising as it is, this is not the first fans have heard about a possible marriage between Minaj and Petty. Back in June, Minaj said that the couple actually already had a marriage license during a Queen Radio broadcast. Since both are New York natives, she could have been referring to a marriage license in a different state. However, California marriage licenses are only valid for 90 days, so if they are planning something it will have to happen soon.

The couple first dated as teenagers, long before Minaj became a world famous rap star. They rekindled their relationship last year, although many fans were not so happy for them. At the time, Petty had just finished five years of probation following his supervised release from prison in 2013. Petty pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in connection with a shooting in 2002.

It is Petty’s other convictions that have fans angry at Minaj, however. In 1995, he was convicted of first-degree attempted rape. At the time, he and his victim were both 16 years old. This put Petty in prison for four years, and it also makes him a level two registered sex offender for life. Minaj tried arguing with fans over the issue when they first got back together, but eventually gave it up.

“He was 15, she was 16 … in a relationship. But go awf Internet. Y’all can’t run my life. Y’all can’t even run y’all own life. Thank you boo,” she wrote on social media at the time.

So far, there are no concrete plans in place for a wedding between Minaj and Petty.