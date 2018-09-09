Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Reveal Their Cheeky Couple Nickname

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra recently revealed the NSFW name for their pairing, which makes their relationship and engagement all the more Hollywood official.

The singer made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday to talk about his romance with Chopra and his new single “Right Now.”

“Do you guys have a celebrity nickname?” host Jimmy Fallon asked the former Jonas Brothers band member, as first reported by PEOPLE.

“Oh boy,” Jonas said before answering. Fallon then asked Chopra the question, who was backstage to support her fiance. Chopra later joined the audience during the show and was caught on camera waving at her beau.

“Prick!” she yelled, which led the audience to laugh.

“She likes prick,” Jonas said. “I don’t like that one that much.”

Also during the appearance, Jonas told the host that he knew Chopra was the one right away, which is why the pair made it official so quickly.

“It was immediate. We knew it was right and just kind of jumped right in,” Jonas said.

Earlier in the show, the singer also opened up for the first time of how the couple first met.

As E! News reports, Jonas and Chopra were connected through a friend. After they were first introduced, the pair texted each other, but did not meet face-to-face for about six months.

The pair then attended the Met Gala together back in 2017, though Jonas insisted at the time that they were just friends at the time.

“Our lives were kind of taking us in different places,” he told Fallon.

After that the rumors the pair had started a relationship began swirling, though Jonas said they were in a “platonic” relationship.

“People thought we were being coy, and so did we until we cut to now [and] we’re engaged,” he added. “So, the story sort of wrote itself.”

He also opened up about the “Roka Ceremony,” an event where the families of the couple unite to approve the engagement, that united Jonas and Chopra’s families in India back in August.

The couple used photos of the party to finally confirm their engagement after weeks of speculation in the press. Both Jonas and Chopra posted the same photo from the event of themselves staring into each other’s eyes.

“Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love,” Jonas wrote at the time.

Chopra posted minutes later with the caption, “Taken.. With all my heart and soul.”

Congratulations to Priyanka and Nick!