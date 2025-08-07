NewsNation Anchor Weds in Montecito, California

NewsNation anchor Leland Vittert is a married man. He wed Rachel Putnam, co-founder of OMG Accessories, on Saturday, June 7, in a “garden formal” wedding at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California, PEOPLE reports.

The ceremony was intimate, with just 65 of their closest loved ones in attendance. “We wanted to feel like this was a great party with friends rather than something all about us,” he told the outlet, adding, “We chose to keep things small so we would get to spend a lot of time with each person who took the time and effort to be with us.”

The newlyweds said “I Do” at the same spot where Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger, exes Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, and exes Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson also exchanged vows. “Most important to us was spending time with people we love in a completely relaxed and fun environment,” Vittert said.

Their wedding was not traditional, with them opting not to have a wedding party with bridesmaids and groomsmen, and having their dog as the ring bearer. “We were both incredibly touched by the effort our dearest friends made to be with us,” Vittert explained. “The whole point of celebrating together is sharing a time when the people most important to us can all be happy together. Looking out into the crowd and seeing people we admire and respect together gives us great hope for the future.”

The bride walked down the aisle as a string quartet played Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love.” The groom was overcome with emotion watching his bride accompanied by her father. After exchanging vows, they shared a kiss and walked back down the aisle as their string quartet performed Stevie Wonder’s “Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours).” They shared their first dance to “Joy of My Life” by Chris Stapleton.