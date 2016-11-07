Neil Patrick Harris’ Twins Could Not Be Any Cuter at Their First Football Game

First football game for these two (not quite) giants. Go Big Blue! #nygiants @dbelicious @tizzielisch @mason.lanee A photo posted by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Nov 6, 2016 at 11:58am PST





There were some adorable new Giants fans at Sunday’s game. Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka brought their twins to MetLife Stadium in New Jersey to experience their first football game.

The five-year-olds, Harper and Gideon, wore blue and had big smiles on their faces as they took in the day.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“First football game for these two (not quite) giants,” the How I Met Your Mother star shared alongside a picture of the twins by the field. “Go Big Blue! #nygiants.”

Of course, the family had to partake in another game day tradition as well– ice cream.

“A ice cream cart at a football game?!? Yes, anytime!!!” Burtka wrote on Instagram.

A ice cream cart at a football game?!? Yes, anytime!!! Thanks @tizzielisch @nph A photo posted by David Burtka (@dbelicious) on Nov 6, 2016 at 7:26pm PST

These two might be good luck. The Giants won the game!