'Friends' Actress Gets Married in California Ranch Wedding

Bonnie Somerville, an actress with credits on shows like Blue Bloods, The O.C. NYPD Blue, and Friends, wed Dave McClain on April 8 at the Hummingbird Nest Ranch in California's Santa Susana Mountains. They first met while looking for love on the dating app, Bumble. "I hadn't been on the app very long, and never checked in," she told PEOPLE Magazine exclusively. "I was shooting Blue Bloods and was showing an actor how the dating apps work and I randomly saw a message that this guy used his one-time extension to meet me." He came at the right time, as she'd recently settled with the fact that love and marriage may not be in her future. "I truly was at a place in my life where I was ok with the thought of being alone. After seeing all my friends get married years ago, and have children, and many failed relationships, and bad decisions, I made peace with the fact I might never meet 'the one.' And then I met Dave. I never believed in soulmates until I met Dave. I love everything about him."

Their magical day was made of special moments. It was a family affair. Somerville's mother, Maureen walked her down the aisle. McClain's sister officiated the ceremony. His two daughters escorted him down the aisle. The couple exchanged their own vows instead of opting fully for the traditional route.

After the wedding ceremony, guests dined at the cocktail hour with passed appetizers. Following dinner, guests pigged out at a dessert station with Coolhaus ice cream sandwiches, cookies, and brownies was served.

The couple looks forward to enjoying life as husband and wife. "He loves me for who I am and he pushes me to be the best I can be," she says. "I believe in true love now. It's never too late."