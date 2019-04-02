Neil Patrick Harris ‘So, So Grateful’ on 15th Anniversary With David Burtka

Neil Patrick Harris has shared a sweet message about his 15th anniversary with David Burtka, saying he is “so, so grateful” for their life together.

Taking to Instagram, Harris shared a photo of the two swimming in what appears to be a naturally heated body of water and wrote an endearing caption.

“My first date with David was 15 years ago today, and we’ve been nearly inseparable ever since. I’m so, so grateful to this gorgeous man for giving me his heart, his shoulder, his strength, his lust, his laughter, his joy,” he wrote.

“He’s an actor, chef, author, singer, producer, and the most wonderful, selfless parent I’ve ever seen. A sextuple threat, if you will. And I most certainly will. Happy 15th Anniversary, @dbelicious. You keep making all my dreams come true,” Harris concluded his message.

Burtka also took to the social media site to share some photos of the adorable couple and share a heartfelt message about their big anniversary.

“15 years ago Neil Patrick Harris and I met on the street. From that day he has made my world a better place,” Burtka wrote. “Thank you @nph for the best years of my life. I can’t believe how fast 15 years have gone. Happy Anniversary! I can’t wait to keep on laughing, playing and loving for years to come.”

Harris and Burtka married in 2014, and are the parents to 8-year-old fraternal twins Harper Grace and Gideon Scott.