Naya Rivera’s Husband Agrees Not to Pursue Domestic Violence Charges

Naya Rivera’s husband will not pursue the domestic violence charges levied against the actress.

Rivera, who played Santana Lopez on FOX’s Glee, is accused of hitting husband Ryan Dorsey in the head and lip as they were taking a walk with their son Josey near their home in Kanawha County, West Virginia.

She was booked on domestic battery charges just after the November incident, with was said to have been captured on video by Dorsey.

In a new custody agreement concerning Josey, the now-divorcing couple have reached an understanding around the alleged assault. Dorsey has vowed to not pursue criminal charges connected to the alleged assault, The Blast reports.

Additionally, Dorsey has agreed to also not pursue any charges around a December incident. However, it unclear what the incident in question is.

Aside from the agreement to not pursue criminal charges, both parties have agreed to not discuss their split online and not insult the other in front of Josey.

Neither member of the couple have publicly commented on this new agreement.