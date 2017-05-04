Morning Joe co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski are engaged, Page Six reports.

The pair, who anchor the MSNBC morning show together, reportedly got engaged over the weekend during a trip to the south of France and Monaco to celebrate Brzezinski’s 50th birthday.

“Joe got down on one knee and proposed old-fashioned-style with a ring. Of course, Mika accepted. They came back from the trip on Cloud Nine,” a source said. “There are no wedding plans as of yet, they are just telling their families the happy news.”

Scarborough, a 54-year-old conservative, and Brzezinski, a 50-year-old liberal, have both been married before. Scarborough has three children and split from his second wife in 2013, and Brzezinski, who has two children, split from her husband of 23 years in June.

A source close to Brzezinski said, “Mika turned 50 and realized she wanted to move forward with her life and spend every minute with Joe, and not just at work.”

A friend of Scarborough’s added, “He’s had a rough few years with his divorce and the passing of his father, but he’s been the happiest he’s ever been these last few months with Mika.”

The pair previously discussed their relationship with The Hollywood Reporter, although they didn’t exactly confirm anything at the time.

“We have a crackling on-air chemistry, and a crackling off-air chemistry, too,” said Scarborough.

Brzezinski said, “That’s good.” Scarborough added, “I think that pretty much says it, doesn’t it?”

