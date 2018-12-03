Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland’s Boyfriend Wells Adams Leaves Flirty Joke on ‘Skinny Dipping’ Photo

Wells Adams continues to be unabashedly flirty with his Modern Family girlfriend, Sarah Hyland, on social media.

While on a birthday trip to the British Virgin Islands, Hyland shared a skinny dipping photo of herself looking out at the ocean from the edge of an infinity pool.

“Skinny dipping over the ocean,” she captioned the photo. “This is 28.”

Adams, 34, commented on the photo, “I thoroughly enjoyed taking this picture.”

The two seemed to enjoy their weekend getaway to the British Virgin Islands, with the Bachelorette alum sharing a goofy beachside video.

“Pro tips for the most Instagrammy vacation video,” he wrote. “1. Get day drunk. 2. Find the sunset. 3. Convince a total smoke show to be your girlfriend. 4. Spin around like an idiot. @sarahhyland let’s go back to [Batu Villa BVI] please.”

Hyland celebrated her birthday on Nov. 24. “It’s that can’t-eat, can’t-sleep, reach-for-the-stars, over-the-fence, World Series kind of stuff,” Adams wrote in a post for the big day. “Happy birthday [Sarah Hyland]! You’re perfect and I love you most.”

“Now pack your bags, cus baby, we’re jumping on a plane and heading down to the islands tomorrow!” he added, referencing their trip.

The two lovebirds recently celebrated their one-year anniversary on social media.

“A year ago I impatiently asked @wellsadams ‘when are you gonna ask me to be your girlfriend?!’ I still can’t tell if I just bullied you into being with me and you’re scared to leave? But please don’t. Thank you for being the @stevehowey to my @katehudson in #bridewars… Now, let’s get tan again and drink all the rosé,” Hyland wrote on Instagram in mid-October.

Adams shared a few photos as well. “A couple hours after we took these pics, @sarahhyland said ‘when are you going to ask me to be your girlfriend.’ I said, ‘right now,’” he wrote. “I then doubled down and said ‘I’m falling in love with you.’ She responded with, ‘I can’t say that yet.’ And then like 15 minutes later she did. Happy anniversary, baby. I love you most.”

Their social media-present relationship is only appropriate after having met following much flirting via Twitter when Adams appeared on JoJo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette in 2016. After going public on Halloween in 2017, Adams relocated from Nashville to Los Angeles, where the couple moved in together over the summer.

“I think it’s brought us closer,” Hyland told PEOPLE in August. “I don’t think it’s been long enough to discover pet peeves with each other.”