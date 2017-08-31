‘Million Dollar Matchmaker’ Reveals Chris Pratt and Anna Faris’ Current Living Situation

After announcing their separation this week, Million Dollar Matchmaker, Patti Stanger is opening up to Entertainment Tonight about the current living situation between Chris Pratt and Anna Faris.

On Thursday, the WE tv reality star told ET the two were not just her "favorite" Hollywood couple, but that it was hard for her because she is close to them.

"I'm upset about it," she said. "The day it happened I actually texted them. I don't know what happened there, [Chris] is still living in the house. Let's pray it turns around."

Like anyone else, Stanger says she was "very surprised" and "in shock" upon hearing the news of the two calling it quits after eight years of marriage.

"I want them to get back together," she said. "So, I'm not fixin' them up — I would just be the counselor between them and go, 'What really is the issue here?'" she said. "Because she's living in the house, so someone threw out the curveball."

Stanger says she shared with both Pratt and Faris to not to listen to the media, and advised them to just "do your thing and see where you land."

"If [Pratt]'s still in the house, there's hope," she said. "If the person doesn't leave the house, there's a lot of hope there. That means they still love each other. Because they're not poor… they could go get a condo, Airbnb it. It's just that they don't want to leave each other. There's a lot of best friend factor there. They're very close as BFFs."

When it comes to the two though, Stanger says she feels their split might be due to "communication."

"It has nothing to do with him being [a] bigger [star] than her. She is, as we are [here] at CBS, she has the No. 1 show right now on CBS [Mom]. I should only be so lucky that Chuck Lorre makes me a show. And who are you to put her down for 40? I wanna look like that, she's stunning, OK?"

"And then [Chris] made a couple of big movies? That's not it," she continued. "But it could be, like, he's not in town with her, she's raising the kid alone and there could be issues with that."

Stanger goes on to share that she has been to their house and discloses to ET that she doesn't believe anyone of them cheated.

"If the sexual chemistry is there and the friendship factor is there and they have a kid — if you get the right person to handle it, it can retool itself," she said.

While Stanger is hoping the two can work it out, reps for the former IT-couple told ET that Stanger "is not a spokesperson for Anna and Chris and her comments [about their marital status and personal life] are invalid."

Photo credit: Getty Images / Anthony Harvey